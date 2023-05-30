The trend for your toes: Get your feet ready for summer with this nail polish

Nothing says summer like a pair of nice sandals and nail polish that gives your toes a brand new look. are you still sitting today in vogue With fiery red toenails? Or could it be a little soft? We list the hottest colors of the moment as inspiration for your own pedicure.

lavender fresh

Trend agency WGSN and color authority Coloro have declared soft purple as the color of the year 2023. That’s why you can’t go wrong with lavender this summer. end with a shiny Top coat to give your mani or pedicure a futuristic twist.

Essie – 9.99 euros via Bol.com

chrome without hesitation

thank you for glazed donutNails by Hailey Bieber, a chrome finish became one of the most defining nail trends of 2022. As far as experts in the field are concerned, the passion will continue in 2023. ,

Silver nail polish – 6.99 euros at Yves Rocher

chocolate brown

Brown may be more associated with fall leaves, but according to WGSN, it will be trending on your nails in 2023. While golden caramel and soft, desert-inspired hues will have their heyday later this year, deep chocolate tones are already doing well.

Nails Inc. – 8 euros via Zalando.be –

(poison) green

Admittedly, poison green doesn’t look attractive, but according to experts, the color is somewhere between spicy and pastel. A trendy option for those hesitating between the two extremes. Not against a touch of green, but not too bright? Then Jade is an option. Nature-inspired pastels are all the rage. Victoria Beckham has already proven that jade pairs brilliantly with coral.

OP – 12.80 Euro via Zalando.be / Chanel – 35.50 Euro at ICI Paris XL

off white

White nails can look harsh and unattractive (read: like you painted them with Tip-X), but off-white and cream colors with pale undertones are more sophisticated and flatter a wide range of skin tones. neutral shade suits clean girlThe aesthetics that everyone is really excited about right now. Not insignificant, the right white looks great on every nail length and shape.

Dior – 31.50 euros via DeBijencorf.be

from oranges

Forget red, forget bright orange. Soft orange colors are also inspired by nature warm, Think of it as a sunrise or sunset on your toes. Orange turned out to be surprisingly versatile: it harmonizes beautifully with pink and brown, among other things.

The Manicurist Paris – 14 Euros via Manicurist.com

a dash of blue

An entirely blue nail isn’t necessary, a royal blue accent is. The vibrant color catches the eye on a nude background or with a French tip mani or pedicure. Check out this blue color exclusively on InStyle nail artOften a way for adults to dare bold colors.