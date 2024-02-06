The truth about the Pecci case: who paid for the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor?

On May 10, 2022, anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini was murdered on the island of Baru, where he was honeymooning with his wife Claudia Aguilera.

By RCN News

Today, the case is coming to a close with the confessions of seven detainees, and doubts remain as to who might have paid for his murder. But the person who might have the answer, the captured Margaret Chacon, refuses to tell everything she knows.

Meanwhile, the heartbroken Pecci family is crying out for the truth of what happened in the darkness of May 10 on an island off Cartagena.

Francisco Pecci, the prosecutor’s father, says the news of Marcelo’s death was the greatest sorrow of his life.

In a second, the Paraguayan prosecutor’s dream of a wedding and vacation with the love of his life vanished. But behind this the authorities have found a complex criminal organization and many questions, which remain unanswered till date.

In Colombia, a murder of this magnitude had never occurred, using jet sky on a private beach. People with knowledge of the case claim that Pecci was sent to Paraguay to kill people who did not want him to die.

Prosecutor Pecci’s work intrigued many, his fight against the mafia was tireless and recognized.

Pekki’s love and its fatal consequences

Despite the short romance with Claudia, Marcello Pecci found happiness with her, he began to think about a family and proposed marriage only two months after meeting her, his heart was filled with the joy of living with her and the love she had for him. Criticism was divided. Family.

While in Paraguay everything was happy for the Pekki Aguilera family, at the same time in Colombia, in a market square in Medellín, three men were planning how to end the life of the prosecutor.

Despite being a very reserved person, Claudia’s arrival changed everything. She tried to immortalize their honeymoon in Cartagena, and announced to the world that in a few months the family would welcome a new member.

What Claudia did not know was that these publications would open the door to deadly consequences in Cartagena. Who betrayed the prosecutor? Who is behind the horrific murder that changed the history of the Pecci family forever?

To read the full note, Here