The TSJC has not found judicial decisions in the accumulation of corpses in the Legal Medical Institute of Santa Cruz

An ex officio investigation carried out by Juan Luis Lorenzo Bragado, President of the Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) in the context of the accumulation of dead bodies in the Legal Medical Institute of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has confirmed that the courts have acted diligently and in accordance with judicial decisions. Has not been detected. Through a statement, the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has explained that it was at the Mixed Justice Commission held in Arrecife on 29 November, where the Deputy Minister of Justice of the Canary Islands Government informed the President. The TSJC received information about the existence of accumulations of long-term corpses in the IML facilities in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Eight days later, on 7 December, the Deputy Councilor specified in writing that the number of bodies was 40 (the TSJC detected an error, a duplication of a record, so the actual number was 39). Information sent by the Deputy Minister of Justice led to the ex officio initiation of an informational file by the President of the TSJC. In its development, the President of the TSJC sent a letter to each court (twelve in total; four in Arona, two in Granadilla de Abona, two in Puerto de la Cruz, two in La Orotava and one in La Laguna and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. ) in which processes relating to deaths were being processed, which required accurate information on the status of the proceedings. At the end of December all judicial bodies had completed the transmission of data to the presidency. With information updated again this week, it has been confirmed that none of the bodies left in forensic facilities are due to delays in judicial processes. Thus, reports indicate that two of the 39 bodies counted on 7 December are pending repatriation or are in the process of being traced to their relatives; 11, until the release of the autopsy report, that is, those procedures which are the responsibility of the legal medical institution; 13, Burial facilities are awaited by the municipalities as it is done by the application of Art. 9 of Decree 2263/1974 of July 20, which approves the Mortuary Health Police Regulations; and 13, the file has already been filed and a burial, cremation license or authorization for repatriation or transfer has been issued, duly delivered to the concerned family members. Of the 39 bodies referred to in the communication of the Justice Sub-Ministry, only three are linked to the arrival of boats on Canary Island shores, all of them the result of the same shipwreck.