The Tuesday after the weekly market (Edegem) begins the build-up to the family festival Edegem Zomert.

Version 2.0 of Edegem Zomert is coming. Preparations are going into the final straight line to get artists such as Mama’s Jasje, Matejur and De Romeo on stage at Gementeplein on Saturday.

Last year, Edegem Zomert had a smaller and rather intimate first edition. But for 850 years of Edgeum, all the stops have been crossed to turn into a real celebration. “Unlike last year, we are now going to get a summer season for our family day. With three thousand tickets sold, we’ve already had a great response, but tickets are still available via the website,” reports co-organiser Jan Kerckhoffs.

Construction begins on the Tuesday after the weekly market day in Edgem. “In the late afternoon we start with building the stage. After Edegem Zomert, we expect everything to break again by Monday morning. The entrance to the festival is located next to the old town hall. We will set up a comprehensive cycle shed for the visitors.

The event starts on Friday at 4pm with an apéro and various DJs. Saturday will kick off with The Crazy Disco Show from 2pm, followed by De Knetband, Mama Ke Jasje, Matejur, De Romeo and a closing DJ set from 10:40pm.

Tickets are available through Edegem Zomert’s website.