The Turkish government is trying to crush the LGBTI community with harsh repression



Turkish police crack down on participants of the pride march in Istanbul. Image ANP/EPA

The LGBTI community in Turkey is bracing for an era of harsher repression than ever before. Hostile rhetoric from the Conservative Party during the election campaign has continued ever since. The ruling AK Party has hinted at banning LGBTI organizations.

Istanbul Pride was thwarted on Sunday by a heavy presence of riot police in the center of Istanbul. Like every year since 2015, the march was banned. Taksim Square and surrounding roads were closed. So hundreds of pride sympathizers went to Mystic Park, a mile away. There more than ninety people were arrested, one person was injured. Police also took strong action in the city of Izmir; About fifty protesters were arrested there.

At the office of the human rights organization IHD near Taksim Square, the cat-and-mouse game between the police and the protesters via telephone and social media is closely monitored during the afternoon. A rainbow flag is fluttering by the window. Immediately about twenty policemen take charge in front of the office without any interference.

Cunet Yilmaz, the organization’s LGBTI spokesperson, looks out the window on the first floor and nods at what she sees outside. ‘Actually, things have become dire for us in Turkey. The government destroyed the economy. Like a lightning rod, they now take the group on which they can easily direct the hatred of their supporters.’

The 39-year-old Yilmaz is wearing a black T-shirt with a rainbow and the words ‘E’ written on it.‘I used to be afraid before, I am not afraid now’, from a song by Belinda Carlisle. “It’s about the feminist struggle, the same struggle as ours,” he says. But he acknowledges: trans people in particular have reason to fear, with good jobs and a ‘normal’ appearance being ‘acceptable’ like them. Not from homosexuals.



Ahead of the May elections, the AKP and its coalition partners attacked the LGBTI community in an unprecedented manner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made sarcastic and derogatory comments in speech after speech, pronounced ‘le-ge-be-te’ in Turkish phonetics. He did not slow down even after being re-elected on May 28. The same song was immediately heard in his victory speech – his supporters cheered loudly – and last week he again accused opposition leader Kemal Kilikdaroglu of being ‘pro-LGBTI’.

Right-wing Islamist parties supporting Erdogan’s candidacy have been pushing for a ban on LGBTI organizations for some time. An unnamed AKP driver told the news site last week Diken That it is actually being considered in the cabinet. A proposed constitutional amendment, he said, could be used “to put an end to the spread of this form of perversion”.

The government wants to include a provision in the constitution ‘for the protection of the family’ (in Turkish)Elle‘, a word that can mean both family and relatives). The section also stipulates that marriage is the union of a man and a woman. The AKP states that ‘the primary task of the state is to take measures against any threats and distortions to the family structure, which is the basis of Turkish society.’

The opposition will have to face a big dilemma in the Parliament. If she votes against the constitutional amendment, Erdogan’s party could portray its opponents as enemies of Turkish culture and family values. If she votes in favor, the opposition will contribute to a right-wing attack against LGBTI people.

Yilmaz says, “I don’t know if it will actually be banned.” There is no official offer yet. But it is really possible. Perhaps they will deal with smaller LGBTI organizations with less international support and visibility.

Hate speech on social media and heavy police deployment have resulted in few people daring to show themselves at the annual pride event. In 2014, the last year without any restrictions, around 100,000 people danced and sang on Istiklal Shopping Street. Yilmaz says, ‘But this does not mean that the support for us in the society is decreasing.’

This is confirmed by research. Since 2016, Kadir Haz University has annually surveyed the attitudes of the Turkish population towards gays, lesbians and transgender people. In 2016, 33 percent said that LGBTI people should have equal rights. In the years that followed, this number kept rising, rising to 45 percent in 2020 (after Corona hit).



Gay Pride marches still took place in some Turkish cities on Sunday, despite locally imposed restrictions. Image AFP

cultural clash



This is the other side of the cultural clash: Society’s support for LGBTI people is on the rise. Bar associations in many cities are in his favor. Actors and singers descend into the breach for them. Turkey’s Lady Gaga, singer Gulsun paraded on stage last year waving a rainbow flag. “We hold it in a special place in our hearts,” he added.

However, the state and AKP-governed municipalities are cracking down. In the last Pride Week (the entire month of June), various local LGBTI activities were banned. For example, the police ended the screening of the film in Istanbul on June 7. Proud, about solidarity between striking British miners and gay activists in the 1980s. The district governor said, the demonstration was “contrary to national and moral values”. Yilmaz could not give his opening speech. Eight others were arrested.

Last Sunday, the police made it impossible to organize Trans Pride on Taksim Square. Nevertheless, several hundred protesters gathered elsewhere in the city. Two days ago, a cafe in Kadikoi district called Tea & Talk was banned for an afternoon discussion on LGBTI topics.

Yilmaz says, ‘There were only eight participants and the street was full of police.’ “People see how ridiculous it is. Now it is not picked up. Certainly not by the youth, who get to see everything on social media anyway. Suppression will not change that. Our struggle has crossed a certain limit. there’s no turning back.’