The Twilight Saga is Getting a TV Series Reboot

The fans of the saga Twilight have a reason to celebrate! The franchise, which grossed $3.4 billion across five films, is about to win a TV series reboot.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Television is working on a project to produce a series based on Stephenie Meyer’s books. Screenwriter Sinead Daly, known for working on series such as The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Raised by Wolves, was chosen to write the script.

Whether the series will be a remake of the films or a story set in the same universe remains to be seen, but Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved as an executive producer. Lionsgate is in the process of developing the project and has not yet offered the series to any network or streaming service, but it is already possible to imagine the anxiety of fans to know where they can follow Edward and Bella’s adventures on TV.

With a billionaire collection in theaters, the Twilight saga has become one of Lionsgate’s main collections. In 2017, the company’s CEO Jon Feltheimer stated that there were many stories to be told and that they were ready to tell them when the creators were ready. And it seems that now is the right time to relive the love story between vampire and human.

Although there is still no forecast for the release or the start of recording, fans of the Twilight saga are already eager to see how the reboot will be in the form of a TV series.





Reboot is now fashion

If Lionsgate chooses to remake the Twilight movies, the TV series will get a treatment similar to what Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to series based on Harry Potter. Recently, the conglomerate announced that it is producing a TV series inspired by the books by JK Rowling and that will tell the same story as the films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

In this way, the production of Twilight could follow the same path, bringing a new vision and approach to the story of Edward and Bella, while maintaining the essence of the original narrative. However, it remains to be seen whether Lionsgate will opt for a remake or a story set in the same universe as the franchise.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter