The two LEC teams that are bound to win

The regular season ofhe Winter Split of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is about to come to an end. Throughout these weeks we have seen some teams completely blow up their respective matches. Team Vitality It is, to this day, the best of these teams. However, others follow the French organization very closely, such as MAD lions, G2 sports, team BDS Y SK Gaming. Yes, there are names that perhaps a few days ago we did not expect to see up there.

Looking at all these clubs, we realize that some clubs that we all hoped to see are missing. fight for the highest. fnatic Y koi They are the teams we are talking about. A historic organization like Fnatic that is strange to see at the bottom as well as a KOI that comes from winning the LEC in 2022. However, His start to the competition has not been as expected and even some of them could end up being left out of the next phase.

Fnatic and KOI play everything for everything in the LEC

During these first two weeks, both teams have added two victories, which translates into another four defeats. This has led them to be in positions 7 and 8, respectively. Now they only have two teams below: Astralis and EXCEL. And what is clear is that the last three games are not going to be easy for either of them, although KOI seems to have it more complicated.

The Ibai Llanos team will face Team Vitality on Saturday, current leader of the table. On Sunday the faces will be seen against G2 sports and on Monday they will play against Astralis. For his part, fnatic will have to play against MAD lions, Astralis Y SK Gaming.

A difficult weekend is coming for both teams, especially taking into account the pressure with which they will play on top. However, we already know that large organizations tend to topple whenever they risk everything for everything, so this weekend they will have a very important exam.

