the unattainable beyoncé is looser than ever

Suddenly there she is: Beyoncé, on stage at the Arena. She sings ‘Dangerously in Love’, a 2000 love song. meet Renaissance This year, the American superstar made his most danceable album to date, with many house and disco influences. This is their first concert in the Netherlands since 2018 and the expectations are high. It is therefore striking that she begins her show in Amsterdam relatively casually: in a dress designed by Dutch Iris van Herpen, she sings six ballads, very simple, without frills.

Immediately after the first song she sings an a cappella variation so impressive it makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. She smiles generously at the audience. Wait, she’s saying, this isn’t even the beginning.

That introductory block with the ballad is the last we get that evening; In form of RenaissanceOnce a rollercoaster starts, no one can stop it. It’s an incredible stream of impressions from ‘I’m That Girl’: dozens of dancers, an eight-piece band, extravagant video visuals, moving set pieces, disco balls, confetti, fireworks and thunderous beats. A metre-high glittering horse emerges from the set, Beyoncé rides on stage atop a silver space vehicle and there are dancing robots. The word ‘tamasha’ doesn’t even contain the weight.

The show is also literally a musical. The band is assisted by pre-recorded elements, which is no sin with a big pop show like this. But my goodness, this concert is loud. Earplugs barely help against the huge bass that thumps through the arena. It’s nice to feel the music in your body too, but it’s a bit exaggerated for even the biggest techno fan.

uncle johnny

album Renaissance Dedicated to Beyoncé to her uncle Johnny, who was gay and introduced her to the music that still inspires her, as well as her loyal fans in the queer community. The Arena also shows this connection with the LGBTIQ+ community: a test image in the colors of the Pride flag appears on the screen before the show, and a ‘Vogue Battle’, a dance competition, also begins in New York in the 1970s. gay community in the 1990s.

At the center of it all is Beyoncé herself. Where many would drown in this sea of ​​excitement, or use it to distract from a mediocre body of work or a weak voice, Beyoncé has always been a star through her full voice and her magnetic charisma. She still sings like she has something to prove. And Beyoncé raps more than ever in this show; She does it with swagger too.

In the middle of the stage there is a round catwalk with spectators, so that the biggest fans (and those who have enough money: a ticket for this section costs 406 euros) are always close. She points to specific fans, jokes with them: The often out-of-touch Beyoncé is looser and more cheerful than ever, and it’s infectious.

Those fans have been partying on Arena Boulevard since noon, and they’ve had extravagant outfits in style for months before this concert. Renaissance Starting: Silver, Glitter, Sexy, Cowboy Hats. The most devoted fans know exactly which beats of “Heated” you should be flipping your fan to — if you haven’t practiced already, you’re about to fall through the cracks.

Dedication, discipline: perhaps those are the traits Beyoncé instills in fans as she displays them herself. She is the biggest superstar of her generation: a flawless singer, a powerful dancer, an accomplished actress, an even better rapper, and above all, a top-class performer. She doesn’t let go of the accelerator for over two hours and she thunders through the arena with visual delight, so fast it’s sometimes hard to keep up.

Christa (33), Virginia / USA

“Visiting Amsterdam was on my bucket list and I’ve always wanted to see Beyoncé live, so my girlfriend and I combined the two. I’ve been a fan for so long; As a child, I danced to ‘Bootylicious’. As a woman of color, I find Beyoncé inspiring. She works very hard. When I see that, I believe that I too can achieve if I try. He is in his forties, I am in my thirties; That makes me less intimidated by growing up and embracing my womanhood at this stage of life.

Moses (24), Barcelona

“It’s hard to put into words what Beyoncé means to me, to me she’s just the main figure in the entire music industry. She’s everything. I’ve been working on this costume for three months. The hat has the most It took time, I made it myself. She did pretty well, I think. This is the first time I’m traveling this far for a concert. Beyoncé is also the only artist I’ll do this for. I intentionally Having seen as few shows as possible on the internet, I have to be surprised.

Rogue (29), New York/USA

“This is the 42nd time I’ve seen Beyoncé live. I am also very active in the ‘Beehive’ online fan base. It is like a family to me. Everyone can celebrate who they are and what they love. It’s good to have an online community of like-minded people. This gives me more confidence in my daily life. And it’s cool that now I’m meeting people I’ve known online for years in real life. My outfit is up to Beyonce’s brand, Ivy Park. In green I stand out well among all the silver.

Jordan (25), Helmand and

Spell (28), Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht

“Maya turns 28 today, so we are here to celebrate her birthday as well. Beyoncé is very versatile in her music, her albums are always different. He is truly an icon. His music just happens to be good; A lot of music that is made these days has a limited shelf life, but that is not the case with him. I also find her very inspiring as an entertainer; I act and dance myself. I’m not as big as Beyoncé yet, of course, but hopefully one day!”

photos roger creamers,

pop Beyoncé Hurd 17/06, Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam.

