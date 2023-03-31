The unexpected names of G2 Esports players in SoloQ

G2 Esports players are already prepared for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023). Although it is not over yet League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), the current champions of the Winter Split They think about the international event and facing the best players in the world. Rasmus Winther himself”Caps» confirmed a couple of days ago that I really wanted to see the faces with the T1 team.

And it seems that he is not the only one. All your classmates want to play against one of the favorite contenders to lift a new international title. While T1 has yet to secure a tournament berth, it is clear to the vast majority that Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker» and company will do it without any problem. So sure are the guys from G2 Esports that they have already changed their names in Only Qthus preparing for the arrival of their expected rivals.

G2 Esports is already waiting for T1 and its players change their names in Only Q

Zeus Slayer (Broken Blade) Oner Slayer (Yike), Faker slayer (caps), Gumayusi Slayer (Hans-sama) and keria slayer (Mikyx). Those are the new names of the G2 Esports players in Only Q. Everyone is prepared for a possible arrival of T1 on the EUW server and the big goal is to face them both competitively and within the League of Legends ranked queues.

G2 Esports is the only team together with Cloud9 that already has a guaranteed place for MSI 2023. The victory during the Winter Split 2023 assured them a place in the international event, although this spring campaign will serve to determine if they go straight to the Bracket Stage or, consequently, they have to go through the whole phase of play-in. Over the next few days we will meet the rest of the members that will make up the list of teams classified for MSI 2023. The international event will start next may 2so we still have a few weeks ahead until its start.

More in our section LoL News.