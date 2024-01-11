The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with thousands of drones and contribute more than $3 billion to its defense against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kiev this Friday (EFE/EPA/Oleg Petrasyuk)



British Prime Minister, rishi sunakpledged to increase military aid to Ukraine and the delivery of thousands of drones during a visit to Kiev this Friday.

You may be interested in: British Prime Minister to visit Ukraine to announce new military aid worth more than US$3 billion

“We are one of the main supporters of Ukraine, especially when it comes to military aid,” Sunak announced from the Ukrainian capital.

British military aid will increase to £2.5 billion for 2024/2025 ($3.19 billion,

You may be interested in: Snow halts ground fighting in Ukraine and wreaks havoc in Eastern Europe: two killed in Poland

The contribution, which is 200 million pounds ($255 million) more than the previous two years of aid, will be allocated to long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition and maritime defence.

are worth at least £200 million An initiative to “rapidly supply and produce thousands of military drones”, including “surveillance, long-range strike and maritime drones”. According to Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak looks at a drone the United Kingdom uses for surveillance (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters/File)

The British government said it would be “the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine than any other country.” Most of this equipment will be manufactured in the United Kingdom.

You may be interested in: Four countries condemned Iran at the UN over shooting down a plane that killed 176 people in 2020

Sunak declared that this support was in line with “the seriousness of the situation here” and “our determination” to support Ukraine.

In total, London will have supplied around £12bn so far ($17.8 billion) To aid Ukraine.

Zelensky welcomes Sunak in Kiev (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the signing this Friday of an “unprecedented security agreement” with Sunak after signing a document by which London would be free from attacks by Russia again after the end of this war. Pledges to immediately help Ukraine.

“We participated today A milestone in European history. “Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a new unprecedented security agreement,” Zelensky wrote on his X social network account.

The Ukrainian head of state said it was not “a simple declaration”, without giving details of the agreement.

Zelensky wrote, “If Britain and other countries had offered this level of guarantees in 1991 (after Ukraine declared independence from the USSR), there would have been no Russian invasion.”

Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities such as Dnipro (photo) have multiplied in recent weeks (Reuters/Mykola Sinelnikov)

Kyiv leader says Ukraine and United Kingdom have “common objective” “Ensure that Ukraine is not attacked again after the current Russian aggression stops.”

In a statement released a few hours ago, the British government explained that, in accordance with the signed agreement, the United Kingdom “will maintain consultations with Ukraine in the event of another attack by Russia and provide prompt and continuing assistance to its defense.” Is committed to.”

The United Kingdom thus becomes the first G7 country to offer the “security guarantees” that the club of the world’s seven most industrialized democracies committed to giving Ukraine last year.

With information from EFE and AFP