The United States assured that negotiations for a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are moving “in the right direction”.

The US celebrated that talks for a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are moving “in the right direction” (EFE)

usa This Tuesday it was celebrated that Talks High-level talks that continue in a new environment in Cairo Truce between Israel and Hamas They are moving “in the right direction”.

You may be interested in: Israel prepares its ground offensive in Rafah ahead of the start of a new round of talks with Hamas

White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference that CIA representatives were meeting with Mossad, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Qatari and Egyptian parties to reach a new agreement to end fighting in the Gaza Strip and allow the release. Are conversing. Access to humanitarian aid for Israeli hostages and the Palestinian people.

“We’re glad these conversations are happening. “They have been creative and are moving in the right direction.”He gave the assurance without giving details about the agreement that is being evaluated.

You may be interested in: Israeli forces kill two senior Hamas members in Rafah amid warnings of military operation

With his statement this Tuesday, the director of the CIA, William Burns, agreed to maintain this “intense coordination” with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi – one of the main mediators in the conflict – until a new There is no ceasefire. Similarly, the President received Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abderrahman, and his intelligence chief, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, for the same purpose.

CIA director William Burns held meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, terrorist militias and the Qatari side to reach a new agreement (Reuters)

The meetings come amid a series of high-level meetings taking place in Cairo that have seen a back-and-forth with resolutions in recent weeks, seeking to de-escalate immediate tensions in the Palestinian territory.

You may be interested in: Israel strikes four Hezbollah headquarters after new attack by Iran-backed terrorist organization

Although it is unknown in detail what is being addressed at these meetings, an Egyptian security source assured that the agenda includes discussion of the proposals that Hamas recently presented in Paris in response to its previous resolution Were. If so, it would lead to a new ceasefire Cessation of fighting for two or three months in which a Palestinian prisoner exchange In exchange for Release of remaining Israeli hostages,

It will also attempt to lay the foundation for a permanent ceasefire And resume efforts for a definitive peace process.

While these talks are taking place at the diplomatic level, on the battlefield the Israeli army is moving ahead with its offensive, which is now focused on the south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces killed more than 30 militants in Khan Yunis and strengthened their operational control in the Hamas stronghold of the city (IDF).

Defense forces killed more than 30 terrorists on the last day khan younisOne of the last strongholds of pro-Iranian militias in the area, and strengthened their operational control there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to be ready to arrive. RefaTo achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas, also in southern Gaza.

“Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying that we have lost the war,” the president said in response to criticism from the international community. The president warned of a humanitarian crisis, noting that it can be estimated that there are approximately 1.4 million Palestinians who fled other areas due to the fighting, living in overcrowded areas.

(with information from EFE)