The United States closed out 2023 with unemployment of 3.7% and 2.7 million new jobs in the economy.

The United States labor market has completed another encouraging year for employment. The unemployment rate closed out 2023 at 3.7% and the economy created 2.7 million jobs over the year. With this, over three years – basically coinciding with Joe Biden’s presidency – a total of 14.75 million jobs have been created, a record figure achieved in the heat of the pandemic recovery, but for the strength of demand. Also thanks to fiscal stimulus and incentives it has attracted strong industrial investment.

Job creation has slowed slightly in the last half of the year, but monetary officials welcome this soft landing, which, if nothing goes wrong, allows inflation to be controlled without entering a recession. According to data released this Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, dependent on the Commerce Department, 216,000 jobs were created in December. The figure exceeded analysts’ forecasts, which had pointed to 170,000 jobs.

The United States has created jobs for 36 consecutive months and the unemployment rate has been below 4% for 23 consecutive months, something not seen in decades, although it did rise from a low of 3.4% in January and April. Despite this success, which Biden does not hesitate to boast about every time he gets the opportunity, citizens continue to be uneasy about the economic situation resulting from sharp price increases. Inflation has fallen, and is now around 3%, but this does not mean that the price level has fallen, but rather that it is rising more slowly than a year ago.

The US economy has shown surprising resilience. For the last one and a half years, recession forecasts have been coming and going one after the other. In fact, the economy boosted its growth in the third quarter to the highest pace of 2021 thanks to the strength of consumption, which is apparently immune to the most aggressive increase in interest rates in four decades. Pockets of savings accumulated during the pandemic partly explain this strength. A recession is no longer in the central picture of economists, although they do not consider the risk to be completely averted.

In the phase of recovery from the pandemic, when there were many vacancies and some were unemployed, the difficulties that many companies faced in recruiting, in some way, acted as a vaccine against the increase in unemployment, as companies began to look for work. But think twice before keeping it. To weaken demand.

“The labor market remains tight, but the supply and demand situation remains healthy,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his final press conference last year. “Strong job creation has been accompanied by an increase in labor supply. Activity rates have increased since last year, especially in the 25 to 54 age group, and immigration is back to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

The White House, for its part, highlights that 2023 saw the highest rate of working-age women since 1948. The previous high in April 2000 has been surpassed by 77.3% for almost the entire year. The White House Council of Economic Advisers says, “This group’s record participation in the labor force has helped raise incomes for American households and kept consumer spending strong.” It also highlights that the economy has reached the smallest gap on record between the employment rates of black versus white American workers, averaging 0.7 percentage points.

Follow all information economy And Business In Facebook And xor in our weekly newspaper