The United States considers more export controls to prevent China from obtaining technology that could strengthen its armed forces

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (right) stands next to Philippine Commerce and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual in Paranaque, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

usa Constantly evaluates its expansion potential Export controls to prevent China from obtaining computer chips or manufacturing equipment that i can use strengthen your armed forcesUS Commerce Secretary announced on Monday Gina Raimondo.

You may be interested in: A US House committee has approved a bill that could ban TikTok

Export controls imposed for the first time in 2022 Avoid using chips for war purposessuch as the development of hypersonic missiles one of two artificial intelligence,

Last year, Department of Commerce expanded export controlChina’s Commerce Ministry protested, saying the sanctions violate international trade rules. “They seriously threaten the stability of industrial supply chains”,

You may be interested in: He presented a project to the United States Congress to counter China’s influence in Latin America and the Caribbean

China warned it would take “all necessary measures” To protect its interests and urged Washington to lift the sanctions as soon as possible.

Asked whether the United States planned to increase controls on exports to China, Raimondo replied at a news conference in the Philippine capital Manila that the issue was being constantly evaluated.

You may be interested in: Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to prepare for military conflict amid tensions with Philippines in South Sea

“We review this issue every dayRaimondo announced. “Technology is changing faster than ever.And that means every day we wake up and ask ourselves, ‘Are we doing enough?'”

“My job is to protect the American people.” and make sure There is no sophisticated technology -Involved semiconductor one of two artificial intelligence- Which China has and can use to improve its military capabilitiesRaimondo said.

Raimondo was accompanied by Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, left, and Presidential Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go during the press conference. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

But The United States will continue to sell billions of dollars worth of semiconductors to ChinaRaimondo warned.

“I want to be absolutely clear. We have no interest in destroying our economies“, he insisted, although he added: “We cannot allow China access to our most advanced technologies for military purposes.”

Raimondo announced that it was sent by the President Joe Biden Went to Manila with a delegation of Executives of 22 American companies He said, they plan Invest nearly $1 billion in Philippines -Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia.

US investments include Train a large number of Filipinos So that they can acquire technical skills that will help them get well-paid jobs, the official highlighted.

“The alliance between the United States and the Philippines is made of steel. It has endured for 72 years and we remain close friends and partners in prosperity,” Raimondo said.

Secretary meets Philippine President ferdinand marcos jr, And he “cannot imagine the future of the Philippines without closer ties with the United States,” Raimondo said.

(With information from AP)