The United States created 216,000 jobs in December and unemployment stood at 3.7 percent

A sign in the window of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Cambridge, Massachusetts reads “Appointment Now” (Reuters/Brian Snyder/File)

US job growth unexpectedly increased in DecemberGovernment data on Friday showed the labor market will have a strong year, although voters remain pessimistic about the economy ahead of November’s presidential election.

The world’s largest economy added 216,000 jobs in the last month of 2023 Despite expectations of a slowdown compared to November, while Unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percentLabor Department said.

is about Below 4% for 23 consecutive monthsThat is, more than two years, an extension that was last achieved in the 1960s.

The latest data shows the economy and labor market returning to normal. Normalcy before the pandemic. Hiring remains stable and, although employers announce fewer vacancies, they do not lay off many employees.

Despite low unemployment and falling inflation, Surveys show many Americans are dissatisfied with the economy, the separation that will probably be a Problem in 2024 electionshas astounded economists and political analysts.

However, a major factor is Public upset due to rising prices, However, inflation has been falling more or less continuously for the last one and a half years. Prices are still 17% higher than before the inflation increase.

Chairman of the Fed, jerome powellThe central bank warned of tough times ahead after it started raising interest rates in spring 2022 to attack high inflation. Most economists predict that the resulting very high borrowing costs will lead to a recession in 2023 with layoffs and rising unemployment.

However, the recession never came, and there appears to be no recession on the horizon, The country’s labor market, though cooler than in the hot years of 2022 and 2023, is creating enough jobs to keep the unemployment rate near historic lows.

Crowds of holiday shoppers flock to the Bryant Park Winter Village under a large Christmas tree in Midtown Manhattan. (Reuters/Mike Sager/File)

Labor market flexibility matches this stability of the economy in general,

far from entering a recession, andUS gross domestic product -Total production of goods and services increased Strong annual rate of 4.9% between July and September, Strong consumer spending and business investment drove most of the expansion.

At the same time, Average hourly wages have exceeded inflation in the last yearWhich will leave Americans with more money to spend.

In fact, during most of 2023, consumerThe great engine of American economic growth, They went to stores, shopped online, went to restaurants or traveled in November.

From March 2022, The Federal Reserve has increased its reference interest rate 11 times, which puts it at its highest level in 22 years, about 5.4%. Those higher rates have made loans more expensive for businesses and households, but they are on their way to achieving their goal: beating inflation.

The cooling of the labor market is not enough to signal that a recession is looming., Normally, slow job growth would be a cause for concern. But under the current circumstances, with inflation still above the 2% annual target set by the Federal Reserve, a more moderate pace of hiring is considered to be just what the economy needs.

Lower demand for labor reduces pressure on employers to increase salary To retain or attract workers and pass their higher labor costs on to customers by raising prices.

Consumer prices rose 3.1% in November Compared to the previous year, that represents a sharp decline from 9.1% in June 2022, the highest level in four decades. The Fed is so pleased with the progress so far that it has not raised rates since July and indicated it expects three rate cuts this year.

Beyond a major shock to the housing market, The rate hike has not caused much damage to the overall economy. Many industrial sectors, such as healthcare and public administration, have proven relatively resistant to rising interest rates.

(With information from AP and AFP)