The United States reopens its immigration office in Honduras

The United States Government reopened its immigration office in Tegucigalpa (Honduras) this Friday to facilitate the procedures for people who request asylum or wish to reunite with their families, Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS) announced today.

“Reopening the office in Tegucigalpa establishes USCIS’s presence and expertise in a key location in the Western Hemisphere and furthers our humanitarian mission to facilitate safe, legal and orderly passage of transit,” said Ur M. Jaddou, Director of the USCIS Office in Tegucigalpa. It’s part of the commitment.” agency.

The USCIS office will operate within the United States Embassy in the capital of Honduras and, according to the announcement, staff from this agency will take over the work currently handled by the State Department’s Consular Section.

These tasks include interviewing refugee applicants, fingerprinting and handling non-immigrant visa applications as well as fraudulent activity detection and document verification.

The reopening of the office in Tegucigalpa is part of US President Joe Biden’s policy to facilitate processes in their countries for people who want to travel to the United States as refugees or to reunite with their relatives. Those who want to do it are already here. Country.

This is the ninth USCIS office operating abroad and joins existing offices in Beijing and Canton (China), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Havana (Cuba), Mexico City (Mexico), Nairobi (Kenya), New Delhi (India). hooks up. and San Salvador (El Salvador). efe