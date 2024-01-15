The United States said Hamas’ demands made it impossible to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman

This Wednesday amid diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement in the Gaza Strip The United States recognized that some of Hamas’s demands pose serious obstacles to moving toward a settlement with Israel.

You may be interested in: Benjamin Netanyahu warns there will be no deal with Hamas unless militants amend their ceasefire proposal

Matthew MillerA US State Department spokesman told a news conference that Hamas’s demand to limit Israel’s sovereignty over the Temple Mount is a “clear impossibility”.

It was one of several demands that the Palestinian militant group formulated in reaction to a proposed deal on hostages drawn up earlier in the month by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the main mediators in the conflict.

You may be interested in: Biden assures he has been working on a deal to free hostages in Gaza for at least six weeks

President Joe Biden said days ago that some of Hamas’s demands were “exaggerated” but did not address the content of the terrorist group’s response. Thus, Miller is the first US official to clarify Washington’s position regarding the response to Hamas.

“For example, The situation at Al-Aqsa will not be resolved in hostage negotiations.The US spokesperson added during the press conference.

You may be interested in: A relative of Argentine Hamas hostages released by Israel describes how they learned of the rescue: “We are shocked”

Similarly, he said that the Israeli government took the necessary measures to guarantee aid delivery through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, declaring the surrounding area a closed military zone: “We negotiated with the Israeli government and we made it clear that Given that situation the United States says the crossing must remain open and all possible measures must be taken to ensure this.

Israeli security forces operate at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Despite Hamas’s “exaggerated” demands, a State Department spokesman said that The United States still sees a deal as possible for the release of hostages kidnapped in Gaza.

“We believe it is possible to reach an agreement. “We believe this is in the national security interests of the United States, Israel, and of course the Palestinian people,” he said.

Additionally, he promised that the Biden administration will continue to work “Conclude an agreement that not only guarantees the release of the hostages but also leads to a pause (in the fighting) that facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid and alleviates suffering in Gaza.”

Consultations continued in Cairo on Wednesday between the delegations of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to advance a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office, benjamin netanyahustated that only a change in Hamas’s demands regarding a possible ceasefire in Gaza “will allow negotiations to move forward.”

The Israeli executive announced, “Israel did not receive any new proposals from Hamas to Cairo regarding the release of our hostages.” And I add: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is insisting that Israel will not bow to Hamas’s confusing demands.”

Benjamin Netanyahu warned there would be no deal with Hamas unless the militants amended their ceasefire proposal (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

CIA director on Tuesday, William Burnsand director of the Israeli spy service Mossad, david barnia, took part in talks in the Egyptian capital, but there was no sign of success. Low-level talks continued on Wednesday, as violence continued in the Gaza Strip and along Israel’s border with Lebanon, where fighting has intensified since the war began.

According to the Israeli press, Netanyahu ordered his delegation not to return to negotiations until Hamas relented on its demands.

There is a big difference between the terms presented by the parties. Netanyahu said the war would continue until “complete victory” is achieved over Hamas and the return of all hostages.

Meanwhile, the militant group said it would not release detainees until Israel ends the military surge, withdraws from Gaza and releases large numbers of Palestinian prisoners. Indeed, one of the main obstacles to the talks remains the number of prisoners that Hamas has asked Israel to release from its prisons, theoretically more than 1,000, in exchange for 134 hostages, of whom at least Thirty were killed.

Representatives of relatives of the abducted people announced a protest in front of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv this Thursday, considering Israel’s lack of cooperation as a “death sentence” for their loved ones, as they condemned in a statement today.

(With information from EFE and AP)