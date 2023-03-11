The University of Granada participates in the most important university competition of ‘esports’

The University of Granada will have student representation in the seventh edition of the Amazon University Esports Masters (AUEM), an event that has the participation of more than 680 university students representing 21 countries, and who seek to achieve the title of European champion. The 2023 edition of the competition brings with it multiple novelties, and sets a record in terms of players and participating countries, with a total prize of 20,000 eurosthe organization has reported in a press release.

The competition began on March 4 with the first qualifying stages, and will end in a Face-to-face Grand Final in the month of Julyin a location that will be announced by the organizers in the coming weeks.









Every year, any student can represent their educational center in their respective National Championship, in search of getting a place in the Amazon University Esports Masters. Five Spanish universities will participate in this edition of the competition, seeking to be crowned European champions: the UCAM, the Complutense and Polytechnic universities of Madrid, the University of Granada, and the University Polytechnic of Catalonia.

This edition brings with it multiple news aimed at improving the competitive experience for both participants and fans and spectators. Most notable is the inclusion of Valorant among the titles that will be played. He shooter from Riot Games joins the four games that the competition already had: League of Legends, Rocket League, Clash Royale and Teamfight Tactics. In addition, unlike previous seasons, in which there were only face-to-face finals of League of Legendsthis year there will also be Valorant, with the possibility that more titles will also be added to this format.

Josh Williams, Global Head of Amazon University Esports, said, “We want to take advantage of the return to in-person finals to add more gamesand offer students the opportunity to compete in a international stage“. In addition, he has stated that he is “very happy to receive the students again in another season of the university tournament most prestigious in the world and offer them more unforgettable experiences”.

Another of the changes of the year is that the teams from the region of ORE (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco) will participate together with those of Europe in Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics, combining two regions for the first time in the competition.

Amazon University Esports Masters has had a significant growth since its inception. The competition began in 2016 with only five teams, representing five countries (Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Portugal), and a single game: League of Legends. Since then, every year the number of players, teams, participating countries and games in the competition has increased.

The entire competition can be followed live through the Amazon University Esports Masters Twitch channeland will be broadcast in five languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and German.