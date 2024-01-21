The unstoppable rise of the dollar and euro continues in informal sales in Cuba

The daily rate of independent media revealed that this Monday new record figures for sales of dollars and euros in the informal market in Cuba were revealed. the touchWhich records unofficial price fluctuations of currencies on the island.

The average selling price of the American currency rose to 280 pesos a cup in the last few hours, one peso higher than the price reached this Sunday.

it also goes up The euro, which today reaches an average of 285 pesos in informal salesIt also increased by one peso in relation to its value on January 21.

This is the first time that both currencies have been sold at these prices since 2019 the touch Began reporting on currency price movements at street-level buying and selling.

Freely Convertible Currency (MLC)For its part, remains unchanged and It has been selling for 250 CUP for several days.

The mean of buy and sell prices registered over the last 24 hours shows a buy and sell offer for the euro at 285 CUP.

In dollar terms, the average is 278 CUP for buying and 280 for selling.

MLC, for its part, files an average takeover and sale offer at 250 pesos.

The average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in the informal market (the touch,

The path of the dollar, euro and MLC was uncertain after the Cuban government announced a crusade against the unofficial selling and buying of these currencies.

However, now they have not only recovered their values ​​before the decline in late December, but have also started rising to prices they had never reached.

The temporary decline affecting the three reference currencies began on December 22, just two days after Cuba’s Prime Minister. Manuel Marrero Cruz, will announce it The official dollar rate will be changed in Cuba starting this January,

At the time Marrero Cruz did not specify what the new price would be nor the exact date when it would come into effect. As of January 19, Cuban authorities have not made any official announcement on this issue.

A few days after Manuel Marrero’s public intervention before the National Assembly, he was Minister of Economy in Cuba, alejandro gilwho gave this assurance They would intervene in the informal currency market, which they described as “distortion.”

reference rate of the touch It is prepared after analyzing purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.

For several months the Cuban regime has been trying to shift blame the touch Promoting a higher exchange rate – in the government’s opinion – hurts Cuba’s economy and increases inflation on the island.