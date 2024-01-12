The US attacked Houthi positions in Yemen for the second night in a row in response to attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The United States launched further bombings against Houthi towns in Yemen on Friday night, a day after launching a coordinated multinational attack against about 30 Houthi targets.

According to US media reports, the strikes also targeted radar installations used by the Houthis.

The day before, the United States and the United Kingdom started a Offensive after several attacks of the rebel group for sea transportation in the Red Sea.

Thursday’s attacks marked the first US military response against the Houthis, who have been waging a sustained campaign of drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels in Israel since the start of the war and a sign of growing international concern about the threat. The most important waterway in the world.

How have the US and UK attacks against the Houthis been?

American and British forces Tomahawk missiles launched from warships have been used and fighter jets in the strikes, multiple U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

He said military targets included logistics centers, air defense systems and weapons storage sites.

The Associated Press noted that The United States and Britain have bombed more than a dozen sites It has been used extensively as a counter-offensive by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

A series of warnings from the international coalition to stop the attacks

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council last Wednesday approved The resolution called on the Houthis to immediately end attacks. And indirectly condemned its arms supplier Iran. It was approved by 11 votes to zero, with four abstentions: Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique.

Britain’s involvement in the attacks was underlined The Biden administration’s effort to use a broad international coalition to fight the Houthis, Instead of looking like he’s doing it alone. More than 20 countries are already participating in a US-led maritime mission to enhance ship security in the Red Sea.

For weeks, US officials had refused to signal when international patience would run out and they would retaliate against the Houthis, even as several commercial ships were attacked by missiles and drones, prompting companies to Had to consider diverting our ships.

However, on Wednesday US officials again warned of consequences.

The Biden administration’s reluctance to retaliate in recent months reflects political sensitivity and was largely driven by broader concerns about dismantling the fragile ceasefire in Yemen and triggering a broader conflict in the region. The White House wants to preserve the ceasefire and is wary of taking steps in Yemen that could open another front of war.

Why have the Houthis attacked commercial ships?

The Houthis have carried out There have been dozens of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea since late November And he says his goal is to stop Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Most of the ships attacked have no connection with Israel.

“The response to any US attack will simply not be on the level of the operation that was carried out recently with more than 24 drones and numerous missiles,” the group’s supreme leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi said during an hour-long speech. ” Duration. “It will be bigger than that.”

on Tuesday Shia Islamist group launches its biggest ever bombardment of drones and missiles against ships in the Red SeaAmerican and British warships and American fighter planes shot down 18 drones, two cruise missiles and one anti-ship missile, the episode to which al-Houthi was likely referring.

Rebels have launched 27 attacks using dozens of drones and missiles since November 19.