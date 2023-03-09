The VCT Champions comes to Los Angeles

The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2023 will close out the season in Los Angeles, home of Gekko, the brand new VALORANT Agent!

Champions is an event that celebrates the entire VALORANT community and is the pinnacle of the competitive season. Every year, the best players, creators, and fans descend on the host city for the biggest event of the year and to see which team will claim the title of VALORANT World Champion.

Last year, in front of a sold-out arena and an online audience of over 1.5 million viewers, LOUD defeated Optic Gaming in an electrifying 3-1 match that earned them the right to lift the World Cup cup. Champions 2022.

Since then, new rosters and new leagues have been established around the world and it is still a mystery which team will win the title of world champion. The road to the Champions League will be long and difficult, with teams from North America, Brazil, Latin America, EMEA and Asia currently vying for the chance to clinch one of the 16 qualifying spots for the tournament. After LOCK//IN, the VCT teams will go on to their three respective regional competitions (the Americas, PACIFIC and EMEA leagues), where they will have the opportunity to qualify for the Tokyo Masters and Los Angeles Champions.

It is with great enthusiasm that we organize the first international event of VALORANT in North America, where we will have two-story venues to carry out the Champions during August. The Shrine Auditorium will host the opening rounds from August 6-20, reducing the number of teams competing from 16 to the best 4.

The Champions will conclude in the largest capacity arena in the history of VALORANT esports, the iconic KIA Forum. Over the three days of competition, the tournament will narrow down the remaining four teams and conclude with the final on August 26.

Stay tuned for information on how to purchase tickets and additional event details in the coming months!