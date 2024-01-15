The Venezuelan regime ignored the Barbados agreement and replaced it with this year’s election proposal: “This agreement is too big” (EFE)

rule of Nicolas Maduro They are continuing their campaigns and sabotage efforts ahead of this year’s presidential elections. This Wednesday, the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, announced his latest strategies: Now, chavismo Barbados ignores the agreementThe elections were signed in October with the mediation of the opposition and the international community as a kind of democratic guarantee.

Rodriguez stated that, in his opinion, proposal of election program The outreach reached in the final hours with political, social and religious sectors is broad enough to replace the previous document.

“from my point of view, This Agreement is a development of the Barbados Agreement and replacesBecause most people can do the least (…) In other words, The Barbados Agreement is a subset of this entire agreement, this much larger agreement.“, the head of the parliament explained.

This is not the first time that the regime has failed to adhere to the political rights and electoral guarantees established in the October Agreement (EFE).

Similarly, he pointed out that it is a strong enough proposal, with the support of 87% of political parties as well as social, business, cultural and religious organizations. This includes “all dates of all offers”, He said it was “much broader” than last year.

After processing approximately 500 proposals received in 150 meetings, the overall final document was approved 27 possible dates -For both the first and second half of the year- and it will be distributed this Friday National Election Council (CNE), the only entity authorized to issue calls for elections, which is closely linked to the ruling party.

“We have 27 dates and the council will hold technical discussions with the aim of convening and preparing the election programme. All the proposals are here: you want the elections to be held on May 1, we keep them on May 1, they want them to be held on December 8, we keep them on December 8 and the CNE has to decide, ” Rodríguez Continued the announcement, confident that this institution related to governance will give birth to its will.

The recent proposal includes a total of 27 possible dates for elections and must be approved by the ruling CNE

This is why the opposition and the international community maintain their distrust of the electoral process proposed by Chavismo, especially if it withdraws from the October Agreement.

one day before, Democratic Unitary ForumThe organization that brings together disgruntled voices has once again expressed its desire “Review any proposal or document relating to electoral matters, unless it is within the Barbados Convention”In an effort to remind Maduro of his commitment to these “political rights and electoral guarantees”.

This also European Union communicated his desire to send observation mission for electoral organisation, to which the parliamentary leader responded that it should be limited to “fairness”. In relation to the sanctions imposed by the Bloc on senior leaders of the Miraflores Palace, he said, “You cannot be attentive and at the same time think that you can be so disrespectful and so rude as to get involved in the internal affairs of the country.” Are.” , like elvis. Amoroso, head of the election authority and former controller responsible for the disqualification of politicians.

Meanwhile, last week, the PUD presented to representatives of Norway – a mediating nation – a document containing 33 pages of complaints about alleged violations of the agreement signed with the regime, including the ratification of Maria Corina’s ban on running. Machado.

