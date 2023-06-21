The victims of the heavy accident in Damme are Ukrainians: one dead, three seriously injured, two of them in critical condition (Damme)

A serious traffic accident occurred at Natienlan (N49) in Damme on Sunday morning. Due to unknown reasons, the driver of a car suddenly swerved and lost control of the wheel. One person died and three others were seriously injured in this. According to the report of the prosecutor’s office, the victims are all Ukrainians.

The accident happened at around 6 in the morning. A car with four people of Ukrainian nationality was driving in the direction of Nokke when things went wrong. “The car came from the direction of Maldegum,” says district officer Johan Lecluse of the Dam/Nockke-Heist police zone. “A few hundred meters from the intersection with Vredstraat, the driver of the car lost control of the wheel. The car came in the middle and hit a light pole, breaking half of the car. The debris was scattered up to forty meters away.

all help is too late

Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene. The police commissioner further said, “Three people were thrown out of the vehicle.” “For one of the occupants, all help came too late. Three others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The occupants were born in 1988, 2002, 2003 and 2006. Two of the three surviving victims are still in a coma, their condition is critical. This has been reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bruges and Varennes.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. How the accident happened is not clear at the moment. As per the preliminary findings of the traffic expert, the vehicle took a sudden sharp turn for the yet unexplained reason. The circumstances are being further investigated.