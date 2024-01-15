The Victoria and Albert Museum is looking for Taylor Swift fans for a very special job

Daniel Leal/AFP Daniel Leal/AFP Logo of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

International – Do you want to get paid for your passion? The British daily revealed that London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (also known as the “V&A”) is looking for “superfan consultants” to attract more young people. Wire This Friday, February 23rd.

Fans of Taylor Swift, called Swifties, but also experts in Crocs, tufting (homemade construction in warm clothes), drag or emojis living in the United Kingdom, visit this largest museum of applied arts and decorative and design in the world. Are invited to apply for.

For example, Taylor Swift explained to the institution, the goal is to immerse visitors in the culture associated with the American pop star, thanks to the crafts that developed around her, the handmade signs during her concerts or her famous friendship bracelets.

The Pokémon and Lego positions have already been filled

“The V&A is the home of creativity, and we are asking the British public to share their collections and knowledge with us”Museum director Tristram Hunt explained Wire.

“This new advisory role will help us learn more about the vast and sometimes surprising diversity of content we offer, and the history of the designs that are important to our audiences today. Are.”He added.

There were nine positions to be filled, but the positions dedicated to Pokemon, Lego, gorpcore look (the trend of wearing hiking clothes in the city) and Toby Jug (clay pots with a famous person’s face on them) have already been filled. provided.

