The video game lover behind the ‘gamer’ room trend

Fernando Vallejo helps ‘streamers’, who want to make a living broadcasting while they play, to make their ‘set up’ more attractive

“As a result of the pandemic, and seeing us locked up in our homes, there was a huge increase in sales of webcams and peripherals gaming (keyboards, headphones, mice…). AND not only to update yourself for teleworking; people also needed to have fun… and video games were one of the best options to cope with the confinement”.

Fernando Vallejo (1984), head of marketing in Spain and Portugal for Trust International, a company created in 1983 and a pioneer in the sale of specific accessories gaming, believes that this sector is experiencing a revolution. Rare is the kid who, whether he broadcasts or not, does not have one of them in his room: “Since 2020 our turnover has increased between 40% and 60%“.

Growing up in the Barrio del Pilar, Vallejo has always had a devotion to videogames since he was little. “What marked my youth the most were the graphic adventures of the 80s, like Monkey Island or The Dig. Also strategy games like Warcraft or Starcraft. As a teenager I made a team with friends and we would go to the cybers of the neighborhood playing Counter Strike against other teams… We could say that we were pioneers in eSportsalthough on another scale, of course.

This is the only way to understand why he ended up directing his future career towards this sector. He started as a clerk in various stores such as Game to, in 2016, head a marketing agency specialized in video games called PureGaming. It was a success. He started working with PlayStation, Movistar, Bandai, Microsoft… “We came to have our own line of PCs for sale. The demand was so great that we made 40 annual events“.

From computer to television

Two years that he remembers with great affection, but which came to an end to end up, once again, in Game. Although on this occasion to act as a marketing manager carrying his entire line of gaming PCs, merchandising and digital cards. And from there to his current position at Trust, where he has come to place his products -accessories for computers or consoles, personalized furniture such as tables and chairs…- on television. “It was in the first reality gamer, Top Gamers Academy. We have also won important awards such as the best product of the year“.

His goal, from the beginning, has been to expand this industry by helping kids “to make their set up (set of accessories and decoration) more attractive.” “Many want to create their own channel of streaming with the desire to earn money. For this, something very important is to have an attractive setup so that when they broadcast potential followers can arrive, connect with them and consume their content”.

One of the techniques he used to do this was to work with influencerssuch as ZellenDust (with three million followers), “to reach our audience directly.” “We can say that there is a trend today of young people who have peripherals in their room gaming to enjoy more of this entertainment. Not everyone buys them to broadcast their games, others use them simply to have fun playing“.

For Vallejo, video games do not stop being culture. Proof of this, he says, is that the cultural bonus of 400 euros allows you to buy them. A change in society and in the way of conceiving this hobby that this expert sums up: “When I was a teenager they called me a geek. They told me, I remember, when I read the Game of Thrones books as they came out. Nobody knew them, they they looked down on… But when the series came out they all became fans. The world has changed a lot and what used to be geekism now it has normalized… Even It is almost a pride to go see Marvel movies at the cinema. They are the most watched movies.”