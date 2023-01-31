The Villarrobledo City Council announces an Innovation Agent position

The employment and personnel councilor, Ana Hernán, has announced today that the bases for the call for an Innovation Agent position in the Villarrobledo City Council have been approved for final approval by the Governing Board, within the Plan of Recovery, Transformation and Resilience.

It is a full-time A2 category position with a contract period until December 31, 2023.

The requirements to be able to access this selection process are to be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Social and Legal Sciences and the selection process will consist of assessing the applicant’s work experience and training.

This will be valued with 0.014 points each day of active service in a public administration, university or technological institute and with 0.07 in the private company, up to a maximum of 6 points.

The specific courses taken will be valued with a maximum of 3 points and an additional point will be obtained for a complementary qualification if there is an official master’s degree directly related to innovation.

Applications can be made from next week, once the bases are published, through the electronic headquarters of the City Council or in person at the register.

Among the functions of an innovation agent are the development of the necessary actions related to innovation in the environment of the municipality, such as the development of digital innovation projects, the tendering of projects for the public purchase of innovation, the promotion of technological and social entrepreneurship. in the municipality or the development and implementation of sustainability, energy saving or circular economy plans.

The councilor points out that the intention is to conclude the selection process during the month of February to carry out the hiring as soon as possible.