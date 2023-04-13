The virtual reality stadium that can change the future of esports

Esports, by its nature, can afford to continually innovate to attract more viewers and keep regulars hooked. One of the aspects that has more ground to improve and innovate is everything related to face-to-face events, the great must of this ecosystem. For this reason, the company Virtex presents the “first stage of esports virtual”, a scenario that aims to change the future of esports with something totally awesome. Can you imagine enjoying a game of CS:GO within the map itself? And from a virtual stadium? Attention to the images of the British company.

Honestly, it is very difficult to explain what you have presented Virtex without showing images, but we will try it before you see the content. The British-based company has presented the project for a new virtual stadium to promote electronic sports. With this, it is intended to give the viewer a completely new experience and involve them, even more, with their favorite teams and players. Tim McGuinness and Christoph Ortlepp, the first of them with experience in the sector, are the founders of this project. Taking into account the difficulty for fans to travel to see these events, both have developed a project to facilitate it. Are the trips over?

The virtual stadium that wants to revolutionize the esports

With this idea, both Mcguinness and Ortlepp have developed this original Virtex Stadium. Users who have SteamVR, Oculus and even OpenXR will be able to enter a virtual stadium with other fans to enjoy a game of Counter-Strike. As shown in the following video, these spectators will be able to enjoy the event from the typical stands with a map in 3D in addition to the typical screens. In addition, and here comes the amazing thing, the idea is that the viewer can appear on the map and live everything closer. Don’t worry, bullets will not remove you from the server!

From your page Web You can already see the different scenarios that this one has Virtex Stadium. The immersive spectator mode, the dynamic movements of all the details and the impressive visual effects They have not gone unnoticed on the scene. The company is counting on a significant impact, so we may be very close to seeing it in a face-to-face event. Would you like to see a game from this perspective?

