The vital reason why we should all imitate Antoine Griezmann’s little dance

The French Antoine Griezmann is enjoying his second spell at Atlético de Madrid where he has won the forgiveness of his fans and is key in Diego Pablo Simeone’s plans. He has scored 10 goals this season and his performance is key to the team’s good run. But, If the Frenchman has become famous for something in recent years, it is for the unique way of celebrating his goals. His little dance has gone around the world on several occasions, but behind it are hidden keys that you may not know.

The unique movement has a name and surname, and it’s called Fortnite Battle Royale or simply Shuffle Dance. It is a dance method that, although it is not modern -its origin dates back to the 1920s approximately- in recent years, it has gained great relevance by going viral on social networks. And part of its resurgence is associated with the emblematic online game known as Fortnite, back in 2018, where before starting the game, its characters did some of these steps. That is why it is also known as “Take the L” or “Take the L” as it happens in the popular video game.

Such was its popularity that this practice soon became a trend and was adopted, among others, by different personalities: from Marcelo Tinelli, who included this style in the repertoire of the ShowMatcheven the Atlético de Madrid footballer, Antoine Griezmann, who celebrates his goals and the triumph of his team with this type of choreography.

[[EXTERNAL:Instagram|||Bj5aiWJlNms|||images/play_instagram.jpg]]

But why should we take note and imitate his dance?

According to experts, this choreographic process requires, on the one hand, a lot of attention, memory and concentration, and on the other, bodily flexibility. And it has innumerable benefits from physical, mental and even spiritual.

The benefits of “Suffle Dance”

Mind: works to increase concentration and strengthens memory, that is, it reinforces cognitive functions.

Physical: it improves the cardiorespiratory system due to 5ba97387-6be5-45ce-ac7d-898dad689800_doubleQuoteCursiveOpen_which can be taken as a high intensity exercise”. Strengthens the body, especially the muscles of the legs, arms and abdomen.

Spiritual: It releases tensions and increases security and personal confidence. In turn, it generates endorphins that have a positive effect on mood.

Your success is such which has already been included in gym grills. What are you waiting to try it?