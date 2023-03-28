The Voice: Everything you need to know about the new season

The new season of The Voice is coming! The 23rd edition of the most famous American musical reality premieres on March 6th and the Antenna 1 prepared a guide with all available information about the program

tap to enlarge

In April 2011, The Voice premiered on American TV. The musical reality show that was intended to reveal amateur singers had a team of strong technicians: Blake SheltonAdam Levine Christina Aguilera It is CeeLo Green.

After 12 years and 22 seasons, the show has become a real rage. The franchise expanded to several countries and launched several artists to stardom.

The countdown to season 23 of The Voice is in full swing, so here’s everything we know about the new edition of the show.

Season 23 of The Voice marks the end of an era. That’s because it will be Blake Shelton’s farewell. The artist, the only one who was present as a coach in all seasons of the reality show, leaves the position after this edition.

“I’ve decided it’s time to step away from The Voice after Season 23. It’s been an amazing ride over 12 years of chair flips and I want to thank everyone on The Voice. All producers, writers, musicians, crew (…)”declared Shelton.

tap to enlarge

Just as there will be goodbyes this season, there will also be newcomers. Two new artists join Shelton in the difficult mission of leading a team of amateur talent: Niall Horan It is chance the rapper.

To complete the team of judges for the new season, the female power of the quartet is left to a veteran who was absent in the 22nd season of the program: Kelly Clarkson.

Niall, Chance and Kelly arrive to replace John LegendCamila Cabello and Gwen Stefani, last season’s coaches.

The Voice premieres March 6 on NBC. The musical reality is broadcast twice a week, Monday and Tuesday, in the evening.

See also: ARTIST OF THE WEEK: U2 IS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE SCHEDULE

BOARDMASTERS 2023: LORDE CONFIRMED FESTIVAL HEADLINER

tap to enlarge