The Voice: Technicians Perform “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”

a true classic! There is very little left for the premiere of the 23rd season of “The VoiceUSA”which returns to the small screens next Monday, March 6th. And to warm up the engines, technicians Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson It is Niall Horan joined forces to deliver an incredible performance by “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”classic of Frankie Valli.

The quartet appears sitting on golden velvet chairs, taking turns on vocals in the song that marked the era in 1967.One Directionwho debuted as a coach this season, posted the video of the presentation on his social networks: “So glad we did it together”he wrote.

In addition to niall, Chance debuts in the team of coaches of the season, which marks the return of kellyand the latest edition of Blakewho has taken over the coaching chair since the series premiered in 2011. Since then, he has competed against other stars such as Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande It is Camila Cabello. He was champion nine times.

Returning to the performance of ““Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, Chance begins with the verse: “You’re too good to be true / I can’t take my eyes off you”, reminding fans that he is as good a singer as he is a rapper. About that Horan continued the classic: “You will be like heaven to touch / I want to hold you so bad”. kelly It is Blake follow up on the hit.

In addition to Frankie Valli, the classic from the 60’s won different versions over the years, becoming a Disco success, in the 70’s with Gloria Gaynor, Boys Town Gang, Lauryn Hill, Shawn Mendes and even the band muse. An anthem always deserves a great retelling, right?!

Check the performance of Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson It is Niall Horan: