The war film based on true events with Jessica Chastain from Netflix

The darkest hour is a 2012 historical drama film directed by Kathryn Bigelowwhich chronicles the hunt for al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The film follows the story of Maya, a CIA agent who spends years searching for Osama Bin Laden after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

As she follows leads and conducts interrogations, she faces opposition from her colleagues and superiors and takes the emotional toll of the hunt.

In the end, Maya’s dedication and perseverance lead to bin Laden’s location and subsequent death by US special forces.

The film features a stellar cast, including Jessica Chastain like maya, Jason Clarke like Dan, Joel Edgerton like Patrick, Jennifer Ehle like Jessica and Mark Strong like George.

The darkest hour is a dense and emotional film, which realistically portrays the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and the tensions and pressures faced by the CIA agents involved in the operation.

The script is smart and the cast delivers excellent performances, especially Jessica Chastainwho was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Maya.

If you like movies based on true events and historical dramas, this is a movie you cannot miss.

Curiosities

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, for the film "War on Terror", which also deals with the conflict between the USA and the Middle East.

The darkest hour was written by the screenwriter Mark Boal who also wrote "War on Terror".

The movie was shot on location in Pakistan, India, Jordan and England.

critical consensus

The darkest hour received critical praise for its realistic and emotionally powerful approach to the story of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden.

The critical consensus of Rotten Tomatoes states: “Impeccably performed and meticulously directed, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is an intense and moving account of the search for bin Laden that is revelatory in its revelation and compelling in its conclusion.”

The darkest hour is a powerful and moving film that tackles one of the most significant events in recent history.

With an intense narrative, excellent performances and an intelligent script, it is a film that deserves to be seen and appreciated.

Its participation in the Oscar is a fair recognition of the quality of the work, which will certainly be remembered as one of the great historical films of the 21st century.

The darkest hour is available at Netflix.

See the trailer: