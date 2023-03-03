The way clears in a key region for Microsoft to buy Activision

The information that comes from Brussels is very positive for Microsoft: the antitrust approval of the European Union is one step away from being achieved and, if so, the American giant will have a key endorsement to finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for the staggering sum of 69 billion dollars.

To achieve this, Microsoft’s most important decision was to offer license agreements to its competitors (Nintendo and Sony), several sources told Reuters.

Activision Blizzard, one of the largest video game companies in the world, has dominated the video game market segment for decades. Founded in 1979, the company was one of the first to develop and market video games. Since then, it has become an industry giant, with a portfolio of well-known and successful franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch.

Microsoft, owner of XBox, wants to take over Activision because it is willing to do anything to strengthen its presence in the world of video games.

Activision’s success stems from its focus on developing high-quality, innovative games that appeal to a wide range of gamers.

Its products have become some of the best-selling and most popular titles in the industry, with more than 500 million copies sold worldwide.

In addition, the company has also become a leader in the esports industry, with the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League.

Activision Blizzard has also been able to capitalize on the growth of mobile phone gaming, and its franchises are some of the highest-grossing titles on both the App Store and Google Play.

This has allowed it to stay ahead of its competitors and be one of the most profitable companies in the industry.

Microsoft goes for Activision: millions to earn more millions

Seen this way, the $69 billion offered by Microsoft doesn’t seem like much. The company founded by Bill Gates announced the multi-million dollar offer for Activision Blizzard in January 2022 and the European Commission is not expected to announce anything until April 25.

These latest developments suggest that the answer could be positive and that the EU will not require Microsoft to sell assets to gain approval.

What is possible, the sources told Reuters, is that Microsoft must meet some conditions regarding the future financial conduct of the merged company.

After the information is known, Activision shares rose 1.9% in premarket operations this Friday, March 3.

Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said in February that he was willing to offer better terms to his console-making competitors in licensing deals for the games Activision develops, but that he would not sell the company’s most lucrative franchise: Call of Duty.

