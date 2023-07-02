The weather hindered the work: the outdoor concert was transferred to the sports hall

Back to Nordbrock.





Not an open-air concert at the Nordbroeksterkroon in Nordbrook, but a concert in the sports hall of the MFC de Nordsuethoeve. The Muzikvereniging Oosterbroek moved inside last night due to bad weather. 30 musicians entertained dozens of visitors with a variety show. he was different from children of sanchez Till then cornfield rock,


and from Ed Sheeran to Concerto’ D’Amore. The Muzikvereniging Oosterbrück also played a mix of hits from the past and this year.

Scotland

Also present was the Clan Macbeth Pipe Band of Groningen, founded 36 years earlier. and played among other things scotland brave amazing grace And The green hills of Tyrol at the end of the war.

outdoor concert

The two musical ensembles gave an outdoor concert in Nordbroksterkroon last September.

Photos: Johan de Vries.





