The Weekend Single Top 100 moves from numbers three to six – Well.nl

The Weeknd can be found on the Single Top 100 with six songs this week, compared to three last week. It’s probably thanks to the artist’s After Hours Till Dawn Tour. The Canadians played two shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam last weekend.

The songs Popular, Die for You and Creepin’ moved up several places, namely from 63 to 31, from 48 to 39 and from 56 to 47. In addition, three songs returned to the chart from this week: Blinding Lights at number 58, Starboy at number 63 and Save Your Tears at number 70.

The top 10 consists of the same songs as the previous week, although the order has changed slightly. Libianka’s song People topped the chart. That number overtook Marco Schuitemacher’s Engelbewaarder from first place. That song has slipped to second place. The top 3 is completed by Dave and the solo sprinter from Central Sea, who was also at number four on the list last week.

Singles Top 10 Week 26

(list, in parentheses, artist, title from previous week’s list, based on the Single Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts)

1. (2) libyanka – people

2. (1) Marco Schuitmaker – Guardian Angel

3. (4) Dave and the Central Sea – Sprinter

4. (5) Criss Cross Amsterdam feat. Sofia Reyes & Tinie Tempah – How You Samba

5. (6) Lorraine – Tattoo

6. (3)$Hirak feat. Christian D, Lil Klein & BoEf – Pornstar Martini

7. (8) Donnie and Chantal Janzen – Schultenbrau

9. (9) Antoon & Ronnie Flex – Slide

10. (10) Tiesto – Lie down