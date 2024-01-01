The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega will star in an ambitious movie together!

Singer The Weeknd and actress Jenna Ortega will both star in a highly anticipated feature film.

Movie lovers who are fans of The Weeknd are in heaven, because the famous singer will be reuniting with Jenna Ortega in a big budget movie. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The Weeknd: An artist with ideas galore

The year 2023 has not been easy for Canadian singer The Weeknd. quite the contrary!

In recent weeks, he has come to the fore especially thanks to His collaboration with the game Fortnite, we also find there 4 versions of her skin To hide yourself during your wild games!

He also admitted this last October His concert in Bogotá helped the Colombian economy, Because after all, he is an artist with a big heart!

And he proved it to us recently, By offering 4 million meals to civilians in Gaza With donation. What a beautiful sentiment!

However, Abel Tesfaye also had to Cancel the rest of your big world tour In 2023. Just to take a few weekends off (of course, no joke intended).

Besides this it was also A hacker who published the song “Trust Issues” surprises On Spotify without his permission. He undoubtedly would have liked a better surprise for the end of the year, because he had to remove the song immediately…

However, The Weeknd can be satisfied with the good prospects emerging for 2024. and especially This collaboration with Taylor Swift He Many fans are eagerly waiting, The hype is at its peak!

But then what is there in this movie Canadian singer Jenna Ortega will be accompanied , MCE TV tells you more!

Abel Tesfaye and Jenna Ortega will star in a major movie

The Weeknd didn’t have a flashy start behind the camera. we can also consider that his series statue was a flopAnd it’s a safe bet that the singer wants to turn the page.

For this, he will go with actress Jenna Ortega, who was especially known for series Wednesday on netflix, And as per the first reports, it will be an even more than ambitious film!

We already know there will be Trey Edward Shults directs, but the original idea for this film came from The Weeknd. Apparently, he’s really a poly-hater!

There will also be Canadian singers write original soundtrack With Oneohtrix Point Never (happy times, uncut gems, In short, this feature film is in good hands!

And finally, The Weeknd will perform The main action of this film takes place in Los Angeles., but whose release date is still unknown. So we will keep you updated as soon as we get more information about it!

In the meantime, we can’t wait to discover the projects the Toronto artist has in store for 2024. both musical and cinematographic,

Jenna Ortega, for her part, will appear in Season 2 Wednesday Or Many challenges await him, He even says that she might The next star of the Twilight saga reboot, It promises!