The Weeknd Declares Sex Scenes On ‘The Idol’ Shouldn’t Be Sexy: “Tedros Comes Off As A Loser” | TV

TVThe controversial new HBO series ‘The Idol’ starring Lily-Rose Depp (24) and The Weeknd (33) is causing quite a stir. And it has everything to do with the explicit sex scenes and spicy scenes in the series. In an interview with GQ, The Weeknd responded to the fierce criticism of the graphic sex scenes. “Tedros is despicable and a psychopath. The character is intentionally portrayed that way,” said the artist.

The second episode of the popular series ‘The Idol’ was released last Monday. The series tells the story of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who begins a complicated relationship with nightclub owner and modern-day cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye). In the second episode, the latter appears in Jocelyn’s house and shows all the corners of the room. The two go to Starr’s bedroom, who asks the nightclub owner to blindfold her. Jocelyn lays naked on the bed and proves herself completely submissive to Tedros, who watches and encourages her. Dirty thing, “Fuck that little pussy pull” And “Wet That Throat For Me” It sounds, among other things, when she puts her fingers in her mouth and masturbates. We don’t see the act itself, but later Tedros is lying fully clothed in bed next to Jocelyn.

The view in question has received much criticism. For example, it is suggested on social media that this “might be the worst sex scene ever”. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name, Version) was particularly hard hit. “She really is a pervert,” says one Twitter user. Another said he has “lost respect for The Weeknd after witnessing this malicious and embarrassing scene.”

In an interview with ‘GQ,’ the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer defended her character and the sex scene in ‘The Idol. “However you feel when you see that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel dirty, or you’re embarrassed by the characters…the point is Tedros is in a position where he doesn’t belong,” Tesfaye explains. According to him, the sex scene is portrayed in a “terrible” way because Tedros “can’t believe he’s there.” “You look at him and you know Jocelyn is the most beautiful woman he’ll sleep with. It’s clear he doesn’t know what to do. That’s why he exaggerates.” The artist also says that sex scenes are not considered sexy at all. “Tedros comes across as a loser. He’s scandalous and a psychopath. The character is intentionally portrayed that way. From his looks and his outfits to his hair. You can see it in everything: man He’s an asshole. There’s nothing mysterious or compelling about him.”

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in ‘The Idol’. © Photo News



“torture porn”

The first episode was also criticized a lot. According to viewers and reviewers, the explicit sex scenes add nothing to the story. For example, ‘Rolling Stone’ calls the series “torture porn”. In their review, the magazine also mentions several problems that arose during the filming of the series. For example, Lily-Rose herself does not agree at all with the sexual approach of the male producers and is on the verge of leaving at times. The Hollywood Reporter calls the show “regressive rather than cross-border”. According to many critics, ‘The Idol’ tries so hard to be shocking and innovative that the story becomes stale.

