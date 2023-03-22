The Weeknd enters the Book of Records as the most popular artist in the world

The Weeknd is statistically the most popular artist in the entire world.

The Weeknd has broken numerous records over the course of his illustrious career, but according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Canadian star is officially the best-known artist in the world. According to statistics, largely comprised of unrivaled streaming numbers, weeknd is now the “most popular artist” worldwide. Guinness World Records awarded the title to the singer this week, days after Spotify named the rapper as the only artist to surpass the 100 million listener mark.

At the end of February, the streaming platform revealed that The Weeknd he was the only artist to reach that level. However, he has amassed even more of a following since then. Guinness reports that the artist’s streaming following has increased to 111.4 million since the singer hit the milestone in late February.

The Weeknd lead the group with Miley Cyrus right behind him with 82.4 million monthly listeners and Shakira in third place with 81.6 million. Both accomplishments were documented as two separate records in the Guinness Books.

If the numbers are any indication, The Weeknd will be considered the greatest of all time. It’s an interesting feat, especially since he equaled the record for Michael Jackson as the only two male artists to have multiple #1 hits on the Hot 100 from three separate albums. This occurred after the release of the remix of “Die For You” with Ariana Grande, which went viral on TikTok and propelled it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 a week after its release. Guinness credits the song’s success and massive streaming numbers with propelling The Weeknd to the title of most popular artist.

In related news, recently The Weeknd settled in lawsuit of plagiarism of the song ‘Call Out My Name’. In the original 2021 process, Suniel Fox It is Henry Strange claimed that there will be numerous similarities between the Weeknd’s music and his own track, “Vibeking”.

They described their music as “atmospheric and melancholy”. “Both works are in 6/8 meters, less common in popular music”, they stated. “Both works are played at a similar tempo. And both works use electronic, ambient, pop, hip-hop, rock and R&B works to achieve a particularly atmospheric and melancholy sound.”

Check out the post below twitter: