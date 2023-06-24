The Weeknd hides his personality and puts the spotlight on his creations

delusions of grandeur? Well, when Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye completely changed his world tour last year because he “only wanted to play in big stadiums”, he was proved right. And so the stage for their two performances is not the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, but the adjacent Johan Cruijff Arena. The special guests were Ketranada and Mike Dean, and we got a spot on the guest list. Nikki Van Tourne was there with her camera.



Moderation was not the Canadian-Ethiopian world star’s thing: a backdrop of a glittering city, a life-size moon and a giant concrete sculpture of a Hajime Sorayama-designed robot from one of his videos linked by a catwalk. There, in that cosmic world, he appeared – hiding behind a metal mask a la MF Doom. In the course of this After Hours Till Dawn tour, he has indicated several times that this will be his last tour, at least as The Weeknd.

With the mask on, his face seems to have already receded into the background, his masterpiece nothing. The set list is very extensive. Amsterdam is also seeing a revival; Known is on his set list for the first time since 2014. and it came out this year creep’ – With Metro Boomin – is at the end of the show. Surrounding it are another 30+ tracks, including collaborations with Gesfelstein, Kanye West and Future. and essentials like balloon house,

Whoever said The Weeknd would one day be doing a fully sold out stadium tour around the world, we probably never would have believed it. The series of hit films started by him can’t feel my face – rapidly flowing together – however, undercut Abel’s decision. The Weeknd takes place in a stadium, as evidenced by the massive reverberating voices of the audience.

placed by Bowie on June 24, 2023