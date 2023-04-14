The Weeknd is seen with girlfriend Simi Khadra in a restaurant

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra have been dating since last August, although their romance has been relatively low-key so far.

Throughout his career, Abel Tesfaye – better known as The Weeknd – has been linked to many women. His most high-profile relationships, of course, were with supermodel Bella Hadid and the Disney Channel actress, Selena Gomez. In addition to these, the Canadian was also linked to Yovanna Ventura, Chantel Jeffries, Rosalia It is Angelia Jolie. More recently though, her heart supposedly belongs to Simi Khadrawho he has been dating since August 2022.

As UsWeekly notes, the DJ and the singer made headlines in April 2021, but it wasn’t until nearly a year after sources spotted them kissing in public. Since then, the Weeknd and his girlfriend have hung out together on several occasions. This past weekend, they were pictured in California leaving the Roger Room in West Hollywood during the early morning hours of Sunday (April 9). The Weeknd wore an almost all-black outfit consisting of casual pants, a T-shirt, and a jacket. To complete the outfit, he added a black and white cap and thick-soled boots on his feet.

Khadra did her best to coordinate, also leaning towards the dark side in a long black sweater and boots. It remains unclear whether the couple spent the night with other celebrities or simply enjoying each other’s company. Things have been relatively quiet on the front of The Weeknd lately, although he delivered the long-awaited deluxe version of his “Starboy” album last month. Among the handful of new tracks is the remix of “Die For You”, assisted by Ariana Grandewhich has been in constant rotation for many this spring.

In addition to your music, Abel Tesfaye has also been hard at work on his upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The singer-turned-actor stars opposite Lily Rose-Depp as a cult leader who crosses paths with an impressionable young pop star and subsequently changes her life – not necessarily for the better.

In related news, The Weeknd released a preview of new music with Future. During his broadcast on Instagram, Abel Tesfaye confirmed that mike dean is responsible for producing the song, which blends perfectly with her beautiful vocals.

Check out pictures of the couple below: