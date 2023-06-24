The Weeknd lets spectators eat with their hands at Johan Cruijff Arena



The Weeknd during his Friday night show at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Idol Eva Playwear

It took him a while to reach here. In early 2020, The Weeknd announced that he would be going on tour again. Only now, after the necessary cancellations, the spectacle has come to Amsterdam. Thanks again, Corona.

After Hours Tour The concert series was initially called After the recently released fourth album by The Weeknd. Last year it got a successor, Dawn FMAnd now the name of the tour has been changed After Hours Till Dawn Tour,

Songs from both albums are well covered in Arena, but he goes back even further in time. In two hours, The Weeknd works a massive setlist. And it’s almost bizarre how many of those songs have become hits.

In the Netherlands, he has been in the top 40 19 times since 2014, twice in first place. On Spotify, her music, which blends R&B and dance, attracts twice as many listeners per month as Beyoncé’s.

Mystery



Still, The Weeknd is mostly a mystery. What do we really know about him? That he is from Canada. that his parents came from Ethiopia. That he is somewhat crazy about sex, that he is also somewhat crazy about drugs. And then we’re almost there. Oh yeah, besides being a singer, he’s also an actor (including the HBO series he created himself Sculpture,

In the first of two concerts at the arena, it initially looks like The Weeknd wants to keep the mystery surrounding his person as much as possible. He even wears a mask for the first hour. Absent are those large video screens that actually hang to the left and right of the stage at concerts this size.

There is a catwalk which covers almost the entire length of the stadium. The Weeknd walks up and down it several times and each time it’s so close to a different part of the audience. Several dancers accompanying him walk gracefully on the same stage, dressed in white.

shine on your face



The musicians huddled on the main stage in a dystopian-looking skyline in which we recognize, among other things, The Weeknd’s own Toronto’s CN Tower. Halfway through the show, the city is on fire. literal; As a visitor you feel the glow on your face, you even dread to take your hair for a moment.

Despite such spectacle, the performance is primarily about the music. And it seems typical of stadium concerts nowadays, but it’s well taken care of. From the moment The Weeknd took off that mask, he made minimal use of voice changers as a singer.

Especially in the second half of the show, he lets visitors who know his performances inside out eat from his hand. The Weeknd’s music may veer even deeper towards eighties wave, but the Canadian in the Arena sounds more hopeful as the show progresses. Sometimes even almost like a gospel singer.

In this tour, the singer still uses that awkward stage name The Weeknd. He has announced that he will continue to work under his own name: Abel Tesfaye. We’re going to hear a lot more from him.

R&B

weekend

heard: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Friday

revision: there, saturday



Weekend at Johan Cruijff Arena. Idol Eva Playwear