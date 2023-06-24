The Weeknd lets spectators eat with their hands at Johan Cruijff Arena

The Weeknd during his Friday night show at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Idol Eva Playwear

It took him a while to reach here. In early 2020, The Weeknd announced that he would be going on tour again. Only now, after the necessary cancellations, the spectacle has come to Amsterdam. Thanks again, Corona.

After Hours Tour The concert series was initially called After the recently released fourth album by The Weeknd. Last year it got a successor, Dawn FMAnd now the name of the tour has been changed After Hours Till Dawn Tour,

Songs from both albums are well covered in Arena, but he goes back even further in time. In two hours, The Weeknd works a massive setlist. And it’s almost bizarre how many of those songs have become hits.

In the Netherlands, he has been in the top 40 19 times since 2014, twice in first place. On Spotify, her music, which blends R&B and dance, attracts twice as many listeners per month as Beyoncé’s.