The Weeknd looks back on all the negativity surrounding HBO’s ‘The Idol’

According to the singer and executive producer, not everyone likes the variety of styles.

Where generally known for making high quality series like HBO the Sopranos, Wire And game of Thrones According to many they have shelf Sculpture Badly missed.

we do what we wanted to do

In an interview, Tesfaye revealed more about his new series. He was asked if he had been somewhat disheartened by all the negative coverage or if he had expected it in advance. He indicated that he had in fact already seen it.

He also talks about the inspirations for the series: “Brian De Palma has been a huge inspiration, and of course Paul Verhoeven as well. Look, we’re playing with styles in the show and we’re doing what we wanted to. None of this should come as a surprise. Came.”

where does it go Sculpture About this?

The series revolved around young Jocelyn, who was on tour and suffered a nervous breakdown. She decides not to give up and strives to become America’s biggest and sexiest pop star with the help of Tedros.

Agree or disagree with the criticisms? Decide for yourself and watch all the episodes of Sculpture on HBO Max.