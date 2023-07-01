The Weeknd moves up the album charts after performance in Amsterdam – Wel.nl

In the past week, The Weeknd has made rapid moves into the top 10 of the Albums Top 100. With the albums Starboy and After Hours, the Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye (33), took the second and fourth places respectively. This compared to 13 and 17 spots, respectively, a week ago.

The Weeknd performed twice at the Johan Cruijff Arena last week. These performances were originally planned in October 2020, but were canceled due to corona measures.

Harry Styles continues to lead the list with his album Harry’s House, with the British artist climbing three places, reports aggregator GfK. Following The Weeknd, who is in second place with his album Starboy, is Taylor Swift. The American singer is at number three this week with her album Midnights. Last week it was at number 9 on the album list.

Beyoncé, who performed in Amsterdam two weeks ago, dropped two places from last week and is now at number 5.

Album Top 100 Week 26

(List, artist, album title, previous week’s list in parentheses, based on the Album Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts)

1. (4) Harry Styles – Harry’s House

2. (13) The Weeknd – Starboy

3. (9) Taylor Swift – Midnights

4. (17) The Weeknd – After Hours

5. (3) Beyoncé – Renaissance

6. (2) Niall Horan – The Show

7. (8) Ed Sheeran – –

8. (11) Harry Styles – Fine Line

9. (7) Goldband – Affordable Romance

10. (14) SZA – SOS