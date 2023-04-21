The Weeknd releases the single ‘Double Fantasy’ in partnership with the rapper Future – Portal PopNow

After presenting their first album live, “Live At Sofia Stadium”the Canadian star The Weeknd is back with the release of the single “Double Fantasy”, in collaboration with the rapper Future.

The track will be part of the soundtrack of the new series by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), “The Idol”, whose production has The Weeknd as one of the protagonists. The singer himself also wrote and served as an executive producer on the series, along with Levinson and Reza Fahim. The work premieres on June 4 on the streaming platform HBO Max.

In the series, the singer plays businessman Tedros, who owns a nightclub, and will act alongside actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Recently, The Weeknd reached a new milestone in his career. He won the Juno Awards for Album of the Year for “Dawn FM”, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Sacrifice”. He led the nominations and was the big winner of this edition of the award, the biggest celebration of music in Canada, his home country, competing in six categories and leaving the event as the male artist who won the most as Best Artist, a category in which he also won in 2015, 2016 and 2021. With the latest achievements, the singer already has 21 Juno awards throughout his career.

In March, he participated in the release of the remix version of the hit “Creepin’”, by producer Metro Boomin, featuring Diddy and 21 Savage. Another important remix this year for The Weeknd was the version, in collaboration with none other than Ariana Grandefor the mega hit “Die For You”. This wasn’t the first time the two had worked together. Their first collab was on “Love Me Harder”, from the album “My Everything”, released in 2014 by the singer. Afterwards, they teamed up again on “Off The Table”, from the album “positions”, released by her in 2020. Later, in 2021, it was Ariana’s turn to collaborate on “Save Your Tears (Remix)”, by The Weeknd, and now on “Die For You (Remix)”.

Shortly after the release of the remix with Ariana Grande, a new milestone drew attention in the Canadian career in February. He reached the unprecedented mark of more than 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, becoming the first artist in history to achieve this feat. In this way, The Weeknd carved his name into the platform’s isolated first place as one of the most performed artists around the world. He currently has over 107 million monthly listeners on the platform.

In October, the singer comes to Brazil with his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” and will perform in Rio de Janeiro (7th) and São Paulo, on the 10th and 11th (extra show) of the same month.