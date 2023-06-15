The Weeknd responds to backlash surrounding that graphic ‘The Idol’ sex scene – ET Canada

The Weeknd attends “The Idol” photocall at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

















The Weeknd is responding to the backlash surrounding that graphic sex scene on his controversial new show “The Idol.”

The Canadian hitmaker – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – plays the mysterious club owner Tedros in the HBO series, which has already had two episodes slammed for how far the sexual content is taken.

An X-rated scene in Episode 2 – starring Tedros and struggling pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp – in particular, sparked an online frenzy.

At one point, Tesfaye’s creepy character tells Jocelyn to “f**kin’ that tiny little p***y” after she puts her fingers inside his mouth.

in a new interview with gqTesfaye addressed the criticism, as the reporter commented on the characters having “basic instinct” at one point in the series.

The journalist questioned, “It comes across as a nod to your influences, that you are perhaps trying to recapture a sense of sensuality in cinema. But to hear you describe it now , shouldn’t we find that scene in episode 2 overly sexy?

Tesfaye insisted, “No. There’s nothing sexy about it. When we use ‘Basic Instinct’ as a reference, we’re using Verhoeven.” Badshah is- yes, there are moments of ‘sexy’ in his films but there are other moments which are very cheeky and hilarious.

“How are you feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s adding up to all those feelings: This guy is in over his head, this The situation is where he should not be here.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Weeknd talked about viewing the series as a “five-hour movie” and making people react piecemeal, without knowing the full story.

He said of the criticism, “I wish I could react to it in real time as much as I want to, but the time difference is insane. I’m starting it when I’m half asleep. I try to look. But it’s hard because… I understand the Internet.

“I started on the Internet, my first song was on YouTube. I understand the Internet a lot—and it’s always hard to be online because there’s so much out there. I love putting it out there, and taking (reactions to)— But I try not to be too obsessive.

The composer added of his character and the sex scenes: “It’s very gourmet (laughs). Especially in Episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of (to describe it). He can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity you find in a psychopath, the chinks in his armour.

