The well-being that comes from maintaining good posture

Imagine your posture as the foundation of a building: If it’s solid, the rest of the structure remains stable. Similarly, maintaining correct posture goes beyond just body alignment, it translates into tangible benefits for physical and emotional well-being.

Correct posture leads to overall health

One of the key aspects is to take care of your back. By keeping your spine aligned, you reduce pressure on the intervertebral discs and surrounding muscles.

This simple but powerful exercise Prevents chronic pain and discomfort in back and neckContribute to better quality of life.

Besides, Upright posture facilitates deeper, more efficient breathing. Good posture allows the lungs to expand fully, improving lung capacity and ensuring adequate oxygenation throughout the body.

This process not only revitalizes your cardiovascular system, but also contributes to General feeling of vitality and well-being.

“Many people do not have the strength or muscular endurance to sit or stand with good posture for long periods of time, so it is important not only to play sports to compensate for a sedentary lifestyle, but especially to strengthen posture muscles. It is also important to do.” Injuries,” say the experts at Nou Moles Physiotherapy Centre.

Furthermore, experts say that “the consequences of maintaining poor posture for a long period of time vary, but in the main, they usually result in back pain at any level (lumbar, dorsal or cervical).”

Psychological effect of correct posture

The psychological impact of correct posture should not be ignored. A balanced posture has a positive impact on your perception of yourself.

Self-confidence and self-esteem benefit and this creates a positive cycle where physical improvements are reflected in improved mood and better emotional well-being.