The well-known ResetEra forum completely bans mentions of Hogwarts Legacy

hogwarts legacy, the open-world role-playing game inspired by the book saga by author JK Rowling, known as Harry Potter, is currently in development by avalanche Software; However, this has not prevented the title from already being among the most heated discussions on the internet, but why?

Many details have already been leaked about the next installment -whose Release date is scheduled for February 10, 2023– and, as in everything, there are several fans waiting for other surprises that surround the video game and come to light once it reaches the consoles of thousands of users around the world.

Itself, the game does not have any element that condemns it to censorship of many forums, since it is a magical world in which the player will have the possibility of living the experience of going through the corridors of the 19th century Hogwarts castle. So where is the controversy? Well, it is about its author: JK Rowling.

Unfortunately, the English writer has dedicated herself in recent years to writing a series of tweets or declaring against the freedom of gender identity. This fact greatly affected Rowling’s reputation within the entertainment industry, and she was repeatedly accused of transphobia. One example of this was supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who published an unsubstantiated article to discredit the trans community. And it seems that these repercussions have reached ResetEraa popular internet forum.

ResetEra prohibits interactions related to Hogwarts Legacy

As we mentioned, the author has been involved in a scandal after her multiple statements, so it is no surprise that some sites have taken action on the matter to stop the spread of these discussions. So in the first place ResetEra banned any promotional posts on their platform, however, the moderation team has stated that no discussion of Hogwarts Legacy will be tolerated.

“After ongoing internal discussion, we began to outline the issues raised by Rowling and the game in question and each time, and as we discussed it all, we came back to the simple fact that Rowling is not only a bigot but is actively pushing, in her position as a rich and famous person, a legislation that harms trans people”, explains the platform statement.

