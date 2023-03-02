The Whale – An actor, above all

With the Oscar ceremony approaching and the recent statuette won by Brendan Fraser at the SAG Awards, in addition to the same distinction at the Critics Choice Awards, one begins to speculate about the possibility that the American actor will obtain the highest honor of his career. . A career not exactly of great carat, almost always reduced to the film series The Mummy, and where diversity has never been much noticed, although it has its hidden gems. Who remembers Fraser from gods and monsters (1998) or Collision (2004)? Deep down, it is this actor of dramatic nuances that Darren Aronofsky rescues through The whalepulling him out of the waters of his commercial image to reveal someone capable of concentrating the action of a film on his bodily expression, even under a layer of adipose manufactured “body”.

