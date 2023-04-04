The WhatsApp team is working on new security features to protect the privacy of users

In addition to the security measures that can be implemented to protect the application as a whole, a function is being worked on that will allow individual chats to be protected with a fingerprint.

This new option will allow users to have completely private chats and away from anyone who can take their cell phone. To activate this option, the user must go to the Settings of the application, select Privacy and then Lock with fingerprint. By enabling this feature, the app can be configured to only open with the user’s fingerprint. In addition, this function allows you to configure the automatic blocking of the app after a certain period of time.

While this option is useful for protecting the entire app, some users may prefer to protect a specific chat. Therefore, the WhatsApp team is working on a feature that will allow you to protect individual chats with a fingerprint.

This new feature will allow users to apply the same security dynamics that are used to protect the entire app, but only for a specific chat. In addition, fingerprint protected chats will be separated from the rest of the conversations, making them even more private and hidden. The content of these chats will not be saved in the device’s gallery and the notifications will not be displayed on the mobile screen.

This feature is currently in development and is expected to move into testing soon. However, this new option will provide WhatsApp users with greater privacy and security in their individual conversations.