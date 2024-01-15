The White House blamed the Russian conquest of Avdiivka on a lack of support from Republican legislators for Ukraine.

Joe Biden’s government hits out at US Republicans for blocking aid to Ukraine: “The loss of Avdiivka is the price of congressional inaction” (Reuters)

White House is continuously applying pressure republican So that they accept their demands and approve the project Budget some of 60,000 million US dollars To participate ukraineand others 35 billion US dollars For israel And taiwan During this new year.

You may be interested in: Ukraine condemned that Russia attacked a plant in Avdiivka with phosphorus ammunition: “Poisonous smoke has been released throughout the area”.

The spokesperson for the National Security Council of the United States, Adrienne Watson, this Saturday took aim at opposition lawmakers and accused them of being responsible for the recent defeat of Kiev’s troops on the battlefield, as was the Russian victory Avdiivka,

You may be interested in: Ukraine withdrew from Avdiivka in the face of encirclement by Russian troops

“This is the price of Congress’s inaction”The official made the announcement, urging those responsible to take action and approve the resolution “without delay” to immediately reactivate shipments of equipment and ammunition to the country in the war.

Although the initiative has already been approved in the Senate, in the House of Representatives Leader Mike Johnson has refused to hold a vote on it (EFE)

This Saturday, the Ukrainian army confirmed that it had to abandon its positions in this city on the eastern front due to the encirclement of enemy troops, who have been carrying out fierce attacks in the area for months. Since the Kiev troops opposed numerical and material inferiority. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained, “The withdrawal was a justified decision to save them.”

You may be interested in: Critical situation in Avdiivka: the besieged Ukrainian city is close to falling into the hands of Russia

General Tarnawski said, “In a situation where the enemy advances on the corpses of soldiers and has ten times more shells (…) this is the only good solution.”

While Joe Biden’s administration makes every effort to show the world and Zelensky that its commitment and support in this war remains intact, Democrats and Republicans in Congress put their differences on illegal migration first and obstruct the approval of the project. Are.

The initiative was already approved in the Senate this week, but in the House of Representatives, leader Mike Johnson refused to vote on it given their disagreement over the allocation of funds.

Harris told not to “bet on political games” on the issue (Reuters)

“We cannot bet on political games. “Politics has no role in what is at stake.”Vice President Kamala Harris noted this and warned that “there is only one Plan ‘A’ to make sure Ukraine gets what it needs.”

“History has shown us that If we allow an aggressor like Vladimir Putin to act with impunity, he will continue to do so“He continued.

During his participation in the security conference being held in Munich, Zelensky described the United States’ “positive congressional resolution” as a “key issue.”

“For us This package is importantWe are not studying alternatives because We have the United States as a strategic partner, Ukraine and all our fighters They need and are waiting for the approval of the aid package, i think everyone understands how much is at stake In this simple vote, the President emphasized Western partners.

(With information from AFP, EFE and Europa Press)