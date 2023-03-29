The White Lotus: Everything We Know About Season 3 | Movies and series

It’s official! The hit HBO Max series, The White Lotushas been renewed for a third season.confirmed the The Hollywood Reporter on November 18th. The news comes just weeks after the premiere of Season 2, which stars Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James, as well as the inimitable Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Tanya in Season 1.

Series creator Mike White also won an Emmy for his work on the first season, as did supporting actor Murray Bartlett. Several cast members also received nominations, including Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton, Jake Lacey, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell and Alexandra Daddario. In total, the series won 10 Emmys in 2022.

After the bombshell season 2 finale, here it is everything we know about the third season of The White Lotus.

Season 2 spoiler alert ahead!

What is the plot of season 3 of The White Lotus?

The next season of the acclaimed series will follow a new group of guests at a different White Lotus resortaccording to The Hollywood Reporter. Seasons one and two took place in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.

Where will it be filmed?

In an HBO interview following the season two finale, creator Mike White hinted at a theme that had some fans thinking the series would go East Asia. And now it’s confirmed: we are going to thailand in the third season! O Variety broke the news on March 27, and also speculated that, like seasons one and two, season three will be filmed at a resort. Four Seasons. The chain has locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle, according to the Variety.

“Season one highlighted the money, and season two is about sex, and I think season three can be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” White said in the post-season two interview.

Which cast members are returning?

Only two characters from Season 1 appear in Season 2 – Coolidge’s Tanya and Jon Gries’ Greg Hunt – so we’ll likely see new faces in Season 3. There is still no word on whether any characters from previous seasons will return.

However, some fans feel that Daphne’s comment at the end of season two – “Next year, Maldives!” — could be a hint at the return of the beloved character.

Also, in White’s post-finale interview, the creator alludes to a story involving Greg’s whereabouts. “I think as far as what happens with Greg and the conspiracy surrounding Tanya’s death, it’s possible that Portia is scared enough to let it go,” White said.

When will the premiere be?

The premiere date has not yet been announced. However, based on the time gap between seasons one and two, we can assume it’s still 2023!

In an interview to Glam, Season 2’s Meghann Fahy talked about Mike White’s quickness. “We got all the scripts straight away, which is a testament to Mike’s speed and process.“, she said. “I mean, he writes so quickly and he doesn’t do a lot of revisions.”

Let’s hope the Season 3 scripts reach Mike White as quickly as the previous seasons…