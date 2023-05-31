‘The White Lotus’: Mike White Isn’t Ruling Out An All-Star Season With All The Hotter Characters

preparing for the third season of The White Lotus Now in full swing. But producer Mike White has other ideas, too. For example, he wouldn’t rule out a season in which all the most popular characters from all series reunite. However, for some characters it will be a difficult task.

Undoubtedly one of the most popular series of recent years The White Lotus, The series has already won several awards, so it was no surprise that a third season is coming. That season will take place in Thailand, but an exact release date is not yet available.

What the series has in store after this remains to be seen. But if it’s up to producer Mike White, there are still plenty of options.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus White Lotus tells the story of a group of wealthy people at the resort. In the first season it takes place at a resort in Hawaii, in the second season the story moves to Sicily, Italy. In both seasons we see all the shortcomings and problems in and out of those resorts and especially the various guests and staff.

So too is a trip to a White Lotus resort looking forward to the third season. And that resort is located in Thailand. he reports Diversity, A character from the first season, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), will return.

all Star

But even old acquaintances may return in the future. in an interview with hollywood reporter Producer Mike White is also talking about an all-star season. “If the show continues for a few more years, it would be nice to do an all-star season. It’s nice to be able to tell some common threads throughout the story,” he says.

We’re sure fans will be looking forward to seeing Sidney Sweeney, Lucas Gage, and Haley Lu Richardson return as Olivia, Dillon, and Portia that season. but also the largest fan favorite Maybe the characters Armand (Murray Bartlett) and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). His return would require more than “another holiday trip to the White Lotus resort”.